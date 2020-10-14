Samuel W. Lucas, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 10, 2020. He was born September 18, 1934 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to the late Ralph Lucas and Sara McCampbell. He married Julia Ross on July 1, 1967 and she preceded him in death in 2016.
Samuel grew up on a dairy farm outside of Alliance, Ohio, where he developed an admiration for the horses that helped work the farm, for tractors (particularly Gravely tractors), and for solving mechanical problems. Beginning in his teenage years, Sam would design and draft engine and tool parts. He submitted some of these designs to manufacturers who, impressed with their utility, would create and sell his parts.
Samuel joined the Navy after high school and served on the USS Randolph as a Petty Officer, Electrician’s Mate – 3rd Class. After the Navy, he worked as a shoe salesman and department store manager, before becoming a professional pilot. As a pilot, Sam gave private lessons at the Wooster Municipal Airport in Wooster, Ohio. It was one of his students, a school principal, who introduced him to a local teacher, Julia Ross, who became his wife. After they were married, Sam and Julia moved to Florida, where Sam flew Lear Jets for Florida Tile.
After leaving Florida Tile, Sam and Julia moved to Bowling Green, Ohio where Sam enrolled in BGSU, receiving a Master’s degree in Education. Sam went on to teach Industrial Arts for Bowling Green City Schools for 35 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Grand Rapids Masonic Lodge, and Triune Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was an active teacher and participant of the Wood County Woodworkers Guild.
Samuel loved woodworking and spending time working in his yard. He enjoyed trailering his RV around the country and he was a member of the Avion Travelcade Club.
He is survived by his son Shawn Lucas (Heather Malin) of San Jose, California and daughter April Lucas of Hilliard, Ohio and granddaughter Kaia.
Along with his wife Julia, he was preceded in death by his brothers Frank Lucas, Bill Lucas, and Ralph “Woody” Lucas Jr., and by his sister, Sally Lucas.
A Celebration of Samuel’s Life will be announced in the Spring. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, or by calling 800.272.3900.