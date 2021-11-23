Ryan Michael Sanner, 32, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.
Ryan was born on May 11, 1989 in Bowling Green to Randy and Carol (Byerly) Sanner and they survive. Also surviving are aunts and uncles: Wayne Byerly, Joyce (Mark) Smith, Peggy (Greg) Harmon, Darlene (Bob) Lewis, Kevin Byerly, Sherila (Steve) Carter and Vicki Sanner; cousins Julie, Drew, Joshua, Troy, Andrea and Misty. He was preceded in death by grandparents George and Ruth Byerly, Robert H. Sanner, Janet Sanner and uncle Robert O. Sanner.
Ryan was a 2008 graduate of Bowling Green High School and received his B.S. in Education in Sports Management with a minor in journalism from Bowling Green State University in 2012. For two years he was employed by Wood Lane Board of DD writing articles for the organization. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and served on the City of Bowling Green Sidewalk Commission. Ryan was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed attending BGSU Women’s basketball games. Ryan wouldn’t let his muscular dystrophy keep him from doing what he enjoyed, including adventures with his family and friends. He was a collector of NFL quarterback bobble heads and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and historical documentaries. Ryan had a heart of gold, and the impact that he had on everyone he came in contact with, will live on forever.
Visitation for Ryan will be on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green. Ryan’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ryan’s honor to Wood County Plays, Inc., 3265 Chasenwood Way, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Ryan’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.