Ruthanna Allion, 101, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on October 3, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born June 28, 1920 to Charles and Agnes (Saxton) Fridley in Mandale, OH. She met her husband Allen Allion at Bowling Green State University while in the Chemistry lab. They completed their degrees and were married in 1942. They initially lived near family in Whitehouse, OH where they were active in the church and community and their four children were born. In 1959 they moved to Bloomdale, OH and embraced their new neighbors and community.
Ruthanna is survived by her children Alan (Matt) Hopman from Greensboro, NC, Nick (Barb) Allion from Tempe, AZ, Tony (Lois) Allion from Bloomdale, OH and Angie Allion from Dublin, OH. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Jon(Cammy) Marsh, Cary Allion, Nick Hopman, Lisa (Brett) Palmer, Steve Hopman, Alex(Hillary) Allion, Holly(Mark) Barta and 10 great-grandchildren:Jessie and Jensen Marsh, Kyle, Koleen and Kevin Avery, Hailey Cooper, Morgan and Kelsea Barta, and Carson and Jimmy Palmer. She is survived by 1 great-great-grandson: Preston Bowling.
Ruthanna received her degree in Home Economics Education and was active in the Alpha Phi Sorority while at BGSU. She enjoyed spending time with family and she and Allen rarely missed an opportunity to attend sporting events, concerts and graduations. They enjoyed traveling, cruising and wintering in Mesa, AZ. They were regulars at Ohio State football games and were charter members of their family’s Buckeye tailgate activities.
Graveside Service is Tuesday October, 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Whitehouse Cemetery, Whitehouse, OH. Visitation is from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm Monday October 11, 2021 at Smith-Crates Funeral Home in North Baltimore, OH. Memorials can be made to the Wood County Agency on Aging, Trinity United Methodist Church of Bloomdale, Bloomdale Fire Department and Rescue Squad or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.