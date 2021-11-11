Ruth Rae Bowen Hettler, Goshen
May 27, 1930 – August 17, 2017
Ruth was born on May 27, 1930 in Glasgow, Montana. Her parents were Truman Neal Bowen and Helen Alice (Dodge) Bowen. She married Wilmer “Jim” James Hettler in Bowling Green, Ohio on April 3, 1955.
He survives with three children: Ronald James (Robin) Hettler, Lubbock, Texas; Celia Anne (Douglas) Holte, Sheboygan, Wisconsin; and Amy Lynn (Thomas) Yoder, Elkhart, Indiana. Ruth and Wilmer have been blessed with 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sister-in-law Celia Bowen, Ocean City, New Jersey and brother-in-law, Dale Nelson, Chula Vista.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Neal Bowen and sister, Helen Nelson.
Ruth attended high school in Bowling Green, Ohio, graduating in 1948. She received a Music Degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio in 1952. She taught choral music at Morenci, Michigan for four years where she met her husband.
Ruth became a fulltime homemaker in 1956. She volunteered at Goshen Hospital for more than 35 years retiring in 2010. She enjoyed playing golf and playing cards. She also was an expert at jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles.
A gathering will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. (est) Friday, November 19, 2021, at Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Services will be at Grace Bible Baptist Church, New Paris (the old high school/elementary school) on Saturday, November 20, with military honors beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at New Paris Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Fairfield Alumni Association or Goshen Hospital Hospice.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be submitted at rrefh.com.