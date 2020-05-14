Ruth Naomi Hilger Hoffman was born in 1924 and grew up in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood with her parents, three siblings and a cat named Suzy. She was independent, strong-willed and very active – friends say that she climbed every tree and nearly every lamppost in Northeast Philadelphia.
She was in high school when World War II began, and with men in service overseas she soon found herself working long days and long nights as a switch tender on the Pennsylvania Railroad. At 19 Ruth was photographed at work in the yard, her photos being used as the basis for the Railroad’s well-publicized Molly Pitcher campaign.
Ruth saved her wages and worked her way through Temple University’s teachers college, graduating in 1947 with a degree in physical education. While working on the railroad and attending college, she found time to excel on Temple’s varsity swim team, where she was introduced to a brand new swimming stroke called the freestyle.
Upon graduation Ruth secured a position teaching health and physical education. Quickly bored giving lectures on women’s hygiene she embraced a new opportunity, spending the next few years living and working in Japan coordinating activities for US Servicemen. Ruth travelled widely throughout Europe on adventures too numerous to mention.
In 1960 Ruth earned her Masters of Librarianship from the University of Washington, Seattle, and in 1961 married fellow Philadelphia native Wesley K Hoffman. Ruth and Wes lived in England until 1965 when Wes, at that time a Lt. Col. in the US Airforce, was transferred to BGSU to assume command of the University’s Airforce ROTC Program.
Once settled in Bowling Green, Ruth secure a position with BGSU’s Jerome Library, making many friends that would last a lifetime. In retirement, she could be found organizing, gardening, swimming, hosting picnics, planning dinner parties, and spending quality time with her grandson, Jacob Weinmann.
Ruth was preceded in death by her sister Anne, and her brothers Harry (Bud) and John. She is survived by daughter Holly Hoffman [Brent Weinmann], step-daughter Gayle Hoffman, grandsons Jacob Weinmann, Kevin Gilbertson [Meredith], Keith Gilbertson, and four great-grandchildren.
A simple service for family and close friends will be held in June. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorials may be made to Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation, Friends of the University Libraries (BGSU), or Ohio Living Hospice.