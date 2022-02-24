Heaven gained another angel, Ruth Evelyn Otto (Norvell) passed over on January 18, 2022. Ruth was born on May 23, 1930 to Alma Blanding Clark and Alfred Glee Norvell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Claude E. Otto and daughter Brenda Shepherd (Len).
Ruth was the last one living of her four siblings, John Norvell, Mary Belcher, Pauline Haise and Pete Norvell.
Surviving are daughters Vickie Otto, Claudia Reinemeyer (Bill) and Pauline Hale (Geoff).
She left behind 9 ‘ grandchildren George Harrison, Bill Reinemeyer (Katie), Nicki Broz (John), Adrienne Hale (Kyle), Alexis Johnson (Chris), Shannon Shepherd, Ryan Shepherd, Colin Shepherd, and Morgan Shepherd as well as 5 great grandchildren.
Ruth was a very talented artist who owned and operated REO ceramics out of her home. She loved traveling especially to Montana. She enjoyed playing games, doing puzzles and spending time with her family. Ruth was a Reiki Master.
Ruth was a 60 year member Order of the Eastern Star & past Worthy Matron for 1979.
All those she loved and touched deeply please join us in celebrating her life March 5 12pm at the Simpson Banquet Room 1291 Conneaut Ave.