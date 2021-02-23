Ruth Ellen Reynolds, age 95, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday (February 21, 2021) at Brookdale Bowling Green. She was born on September 19, 1925 in Wayne, Ohio to the late N. Kingsley & Marion (Flory) Williams. She married Raymond “Stub” R. Reynolds on October 22, 1944 in Wayne, Ohio, and he preceded her in passing on June 30, 1994.
Surviving Ruth are her sons, David “Tom” (Virgie) Reynolds of Circleville, Norman P. (Kay) Reynolds of Findlay, Richard M. (Darlene) Reynolds of Wayne, Harry L. Reynolds of Wayne; daughters, Debbie A. (Joe) Gordon of Phoenix, Arizona, Lillian M. Reynolds of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sisters, Laura King of Staunton, Virginia, Julia (Joe) Hirzel of Pemberville; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kingsley & Marion; loving husband, Raymond; brother, Lewis Williams; and sister, Jean Winans.
Ruth was a homemaker all her life, and was always caring for her family. She was a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church for over 80 years where she was the longest surviving member of the church. Ruth was also involved in various groups at the church including the Ruth Circle, United Methodist Women, and was the Church Historian for several years. Ruth was very proud of the fact that her grandfather, Simon Flory, was a former Pastor of her Church. She was a member of the Farm Bureau of Wood County, and was also a member of the former Wayne Research Club for many years. Ruth’s greatest love in life was spending time with her family, and she enjoyed spending time at the Wayne Senior Center, sewing, cooking and baking.
Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 PM, Saturday, with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. For anyone unable to attend, a live webcasting of Ruth’s Service will be on Barndt Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning Saturday at 1:00 PM. Due to Covid19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church. On-line condolences may be sent to Ruth’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org