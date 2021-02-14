Ruth E. Bibler, 81 of Findlay passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021.
She was born in Wayne, Ohio on March 22, 1939 to the late Evert C. and Bernice (Kiser) Walters. Ruth married Jerry Bibler on September 5, 1959 in Wayne, Ohio and he survives along with three children; Renee Bibler of Stanford, KY, Lisa (Tim) Morrow of Snellville, GA and Aaron (Katherine) Bibler of Findlay, sister, Doris (Lou) Brossia of Bradner, 10 grandchildren; Brett (Amanda) Schoebel, Jacob (Jonelle) Morrow, Megan (Seth Adkins) Morrow, Brandon (Ashley) Morrow, Zachary Bibler, Christian Smith, Alexis Bibler, Beau Bibler, Chloe Smith, Khai Bibler and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Todd Bibler, two brothers; Paul and Roy Walters and a sister, Nina Dean. Ruth worked for the local Boy Scout, Black Swamp Area Council office in the retail store for 20 years. She was a 60 plus year member of Howard United Methodist Church where she was active in many positions over the years.
Ruth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed. A funeral service will begin at 1:00pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay where the family will receive friends from 11:00am Thursday until the time of service. Pastor Marianne Higley will officiate and burial will follow in Knollcrest Gardens, Arcadia. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ruth to the Howard United Methodist Church, 220 Cherry St, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.