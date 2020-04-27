Ruth Elizabeth Dauer, age 97, passed away on April 25, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green.
She was born to Harmon and Dorothy (Marten) Sieving on January 20, 1923 in Pemberville, Ohio. She married Donald Dauer July 11, 1946 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville.
Ruth was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haskins where she was active in Choir, a Sunday School Teacher, and part of the Women’s circle. In recent years she enjoyed participating in the quilting groups which met twice a month.
Ruth belonged to Clodcrushers Farm Bureau for over 60 years and she enjoyed playing cards, dancing and golfing. Ruth created quilts for many family members and loved flower gardening. She also worked at the F.W. Uhlman Co. for several years.
Ruth is survived by her daughters Sandra (Gayle) Duty of Perrysburg, and Sue (Rusty) Goebel of Stryker, her grandchildren Kristen (Tim) Reighard, Laura (Jeff) Short, Justin (Nicole) Duty, Lucas (Kelsey) Goebel, Jackie Goebel and her great grandchildren Ashlyn, Logan, Khloe, London and Nolan, and her brother Kenneth (Alice) Sieving of Pemberville, and her sister Laverne Gondry of Lodi, CA.
Ruth was preceded in death her husband, her sons Gary and David, her brother Wayne and sister Arleta Hagemeyer.
Ruth will have a private family service with her burial at Union Hill Cemetery. In the near future all her family and friends will be invited to a memorial service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haskins.
Her arrangements were entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Tontogany, Ohio.
Donations in her memory are encouraged to The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, 1002 Garden Lake Parkway, Toledo, Ohio 43614.
