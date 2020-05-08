Ruth Ann Manges, 76 of Pemberville, passed away, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH.
She was born on February 22, 1944 in Toledo, OH to Lawrence and Viola (Roecker) Wengert. Ruth Ann would receive an Associate’s Degree from Davis Business College. She began her career as an Administrative Assistant in the Public Relations Department at Owens Illinois, Inc., in Toledo. She was best described as a liaison in customer service with numerous international customers from such countries as France, Great Britain, and Costa Rica just to name a few. In 1989 she would follow her boss after 25 years with OI to Nekoosa Packing, in the communications department. In 1990 Ruth Ann moved to Atlanta, Georgia and joined the Containerboard Sales Department at Georgia Pacific, were she would eventually retire.
Ruth Ann is survived by her brother: David (Ruth) Wengert of Luckey, OH, sister: Sharon (Neil) Cornell of Wilmington, DE. Nieces: Mary (Steve) Barker of Cuyahoga Fall, OH, Katrina Wengert of Silver Spring, MD and Elizabeth (Andrew) Lane of Westfield, NJ. Great-nieces: Elliote and Cameron. Great-nephews: Benjamin and Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents, and niece, Ann Wengert.
Ruth Ann will be laid to rest in a private family committal service at Lake Township Cemetery in Millbury, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. Jim Miller. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Otterbein at Pemberville or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com