Ruth Adams, 89, of Corsicana, TX, passed on June 29, 2021. Born March 25, 1932 in Spencer, Ohio to Iler and Edith (Archer) Hathaway. As a young girl her family moved to Bradner where she grew up and married Dale Adams in 1949, who passed in 2017.
Surviving are son, David Adams, Willis, TX; daughter, Deborah Williams, Corsicana, TX; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Adams, Bowling Green, OH. 3 grandsons and 1 great grandson live in Texas and 2 grand daughters, 2 great grandsons, and a great granddaughter live in Ohio. Two sons, Dale Richard and Daniel preceded her in death.
Ruth was a 1950 graduate of Bradner High School. She loved to cook and opened a restaurant beside the Adams Marathon gas station for awhile. After the children were in school, she attended Bowling Green State University with enough credits to substitute teach in elementary school.
Throughout the years the family lived in four different towns, Bradner, Antwerp, St. Paris, and Delta, Ohio for her husband’s work as a School Administrator before he retired. In 2003 her and Dale became snowbirds between Ohio and Florida till 2015 when they became full time residents in Florida. She moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in March 2018 when her daughter moved to Corsicana. Ruth moved to Heritage Oaks Assisted Living, in March 2021.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St James Lutheran Church, Bradner, OH.
Internment will be at the Bradner Cemetery on Thursday, Aug 5, 2021 at 11:00am.
Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio has assisted with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to Ruth’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org