Ruth A. Hahn, 85 of Pemberville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Bowling Green Manor. Ruth was born October 21, 1936 in Lemoyne, OH to Orville F. and Emma B. (Petersen) Hahn. Ruth graduated from Webster High School in 1955.
In addition to being a homemaker, Ruth and her sister Faye took over the family farm in 1975 and continued to carry on the legacy. At one time the two sisters had nearly 500 registered Corriedale sheep. Ruth also enjoyed reading, flower gardening. She was a nature lover and was especially fond of animals and plants of all kind.
Ruth is survived by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Helen Welling, Alice Dunipace, Esther Hahn, Faye Hahn, Ethel Dorman and brother, David Hahn.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 5, 2022 with a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be, Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests
that memorials take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.