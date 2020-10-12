Russell D. “Denny” DeGroff, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 7, 2020. He was born May 22, 1947 in Blissfield, Michigan to the late Russell C. and Frances (Davis) DeGroff.
Denny was a 1965 graduate of Blissfield High School. He owned and operated the first NAPA store in Bowling Green. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Bowling Green where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He enjoyed antiques, collecting coins, following The University of Michigan Football and socializing with his friends and family.
He is survived by his daughters Amy (Ron) Meldrum of Brandon, Florida, Chris (Dan) Diemer of Liberty Center, Ohio and Merry Beth (Steve) Giesige of Napoleon, Ohio, brother Gregg DeGroff, sisters Kathy Quigley of Adrian, Michigan and LuAnn Wendel of Sylvania, Ohio and 7 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Loretta DeGroff.
Denny’s funeral service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at Noon at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield, Michigan. Visitation will be held Friday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Wood County Committee on Aging.
