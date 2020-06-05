Russ K. Nowlin, age 84 of Pemberville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo. He was born on March 7, 1936 to Russell O. and Maxine (Wright) Nowlin in Pliny, West Virginia. On June 15, 1956 he married Jane Graber in Wayne, OH. Russell and Jane raised 3 daughters and have celebrated nearly 64 years of marriage together.
Russ received his undergraduate degree at Bowling Green State University and then a Master’s Degree at the University of Toledo. Russ went onto work as a teacher with Eastwood Local Schools and the Penta Career Center for 30 years before he retired. His family was always his first and greatest love, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A man of faith, he was a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. He enjoyed playing tennis with friends, and particularly enjoyed going to flee markets, garage sales and auctions. Russ will always be known as “a stranger to none and a friend to all.”
In addition to his wife Jane, Russ is survived by his daughters: Vicki (Matt) Hoffmann of Perrysburg, Susan Nowlin of Woodville and Stephanie (Jud) Graham of Reading, Mass. Grandchildren: Craig (Molly) Baldwin of Lebanon, OH, Cayli Baldwin of Columbus, Travis Graham and Grace Graham both of Reading, Mass. Great-grandchildren: Hudson, Sawyer and Eleanor. Sister: Juanita Nowlin of FL, and nephews Mike and Greg Nowlin of WV. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Keith and Gray Nowlin.
Family and friends will be received between 10-11 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St., Pemberville. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Rev. Matthew Musteric will be officiating. Because of limited seating, guests are asked to please consider paying their respects during the visitation hour only. In addition, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, if you feel ill or have any concerns, please refrain from attending. Social distancing, face masks and hand hygiene restrictions will be observed. Interment will be in the Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials take the form of contributions to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.