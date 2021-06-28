Russ Heckman
June 10, 1939 – June 24, 2021
Russell William Heckman (82) of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021. Russ was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Heckman.
Russ was the son of Ray and Ruth Heckman, growing up on the family farm in Bradner, Ohio. Russ and Nancy began dating senior year at Pemberville High School, and then both attended Bowling Green State University. They were married in 1961. After living their first year of marriage in Palo Alto, California, Russ and Nancy returned to Ohio, settling in Perrysburg. Russ worked the remainder of his career for Owens Illinois, specializing in glass bottling.
His farming heritage was central throughout Russ’ life, as he loved to work in the yard, grow fruits and vegetables in the garden, fix anything around the house, and especially ride his “tractor” (the riding lawnmower). Russ also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, golfing or socializing. Over the years there were many trips to Pemberville to spend time on the Shady View Farm and with Nancy’s family. Russ’ most prized possession was his boat, which he used for fishing and the family used for pleasure primarily on the Maumee River. Russ will be remembered for his friendly personality and heartwarming laugh.
Russ is survived by his children, their spouses and grandchildren: Sandy and Greg Vlahos, and granddaughter Haley; Brenda and Matt Welch, and grandchildren Noah and Sydney; Scott and Kanah Heckman, and grandchildren Julian, Carmen, Justin and Mia. Russ is also survived by his brothers and their spouses: Dick and Connie Heckman, and John and Prop Heckman. He was preceded in death by his sister Lois and her husband Lloyd Hill.
Funeral services for Russ will be held at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, Ohio, on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends will be received at the church prior to be funeral, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Fort Meigs Cemetery immediately after the funeral service. The funeral service will also be live streamed, and can be viewed on Russell’s obituary page at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Zoar Lutheran Church (314 E Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551) or Perrysburg Christians United (P.O. Box 135, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43552). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.