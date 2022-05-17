Ruby Emmerich, 88, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, May 16, 2022.
Ruby was born in North Baltimore, Ohio on January 31, 1930 to the late John and Ruby (Broudeberry) Bland. She married the love of her life Raymond Emmerich on December 1, 1951 and he preceded her in death on September 21, 2019. Ruby is survived by her children: John (Ann) Emmerich of Bowling Green, Linda (Charles) Kinlaw of Bladenboro, North Carolina and Jeff (Tina) Emmerich of New Bern, North Carolina, grandchildren: Amy, Tim, Bethany, Lauren, Christopher, Andrew, Joshua and Heather, great-grandchildren: Emily, Angela, Benjamin, Jackson and Owen.
Visitation for Ruby will be on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of her funeral service at 11:00 AM in the DECK-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1460 W. Wooster St., PO Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be gifted in Ruby’s honor to Bridge Hospice.
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Ruby’s family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com