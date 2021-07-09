Ruby Eleanor (Bucksky) Hoile, 84, passed away July 1st, 2021 at home with her family. Ruby was born in Weston, OH on August 2nd, 1936 to Mildred L. (Jeffrey) and Samuel S. Bucksky. She married William F. Hoile on February 18th, 1956.
Ruby was a homemaker that put her family above everything. She worked at Weston Laundry some time during the late 70’s and early 80’s. She loved visiting with the customers, and anyone that knew her, loved her. She also enjoyed traveling and camping when she was younger, crocheting, making baby quilts, watching movies, babysitting and spending time with family.
She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, sons Richard and William (Karen) Hoile, and daughter Carol (Timothy) Wagner, four grandchildren, one step-grandson, and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, besides her parents, is her son Robert Hoile, her brothers James Sterrett and Stanley Bucksky, and infant sister Betty Ruth Bucksky.
A service will be held at Weston United Methodist Church on July 17th at 10:00 am, given by Pastor Charles Case.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ruby’s honor may be given to either the Weston United Methodist Church, 13185 Maple St, Weston, OH. 43569 -or- Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH. 43614.
The Hoile family would especially like to thank Jennifer D., Merri, Max and Tim of Ohio Living for their excellent care and compassion during this difficult time.