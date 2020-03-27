Ruby Behrens, 91, of Grand Rapids, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Ruby was born October 20, 1928 in Deshler, Ohio to John and Minnie (Gray) Behrens.
Ruby retired in 1994 from Campbell Soup after working there 30 plus years.
She traveled the states over the years with her best friend, Dorothy Foor. She loved nature. She loved to read her Bible and recite her favorite verses.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, brother Edward, and sisters Elizabeth, Thelma, Cleo, Anna and Mabel.
Ruby is survived by her sister Betty Smigelski, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held in Deshler, Ohio.
Betty would like to thank the staff at Grand Rapids Care Center for all their care and support. Also to Melinda for her many years of caregiving to Ruby.
Memorials can be made to Grand Rapids Care Center Life Enrichment Program.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with Hanneman Funeral Home.