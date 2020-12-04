Roy O’Leary Jr., 79, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away November 29, 2020. Roy was born on August 18, 1941 to the late Roy Sr. and Violet (Camron) O’Leary in Miami, Florida. He married Treva Clapp on August 3, 1967 in Florida and they were married for 55 years before she preceded him in death on June 19, 2019.
Roy is survived by his daughter: Carry (Todd) Semler; sons: Mike (Lela) O’Leary, Tim (April) O’Leary, Roy (Mandy) O’Leary III; grandchildren: Michelle, Dylan, Dalton, Gloria, Timmy, Devin, Collin; step grandchildren: Brian, Josh, Justin;
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Treva; parents; and sister Mary
Roy proudly served his country in the United States Navy, the United States Army and in the National Guard. He was most proud of his service in the Army. He moved from Florida to Grand Rapids in 1970 and made Grand Rapids his home. He managed the Grand Rapids Village Estates and Laundromat until his retirement. Roy was nonjudgmental, and although he never had much in his life, he was always willing to help others in need. He loved to do wood carving, calligraphy, and playing all types of card games. Most people will remember him riding around Grand Rapids with his dogs Stinker and Vern in his car. He loved his dogs and they were very important to him. The family would like to thank everyone at Grand Rapids Care Center for the wonderful care during the COVID crisis with a special thank you to Melinda Amos for being his family when they couldn’t be there.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions in Roy’s honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 for the dogs.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions in Roy's honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 for the dogs.