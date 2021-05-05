A Memorial Gathering for Roy O’Leary Jr. will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio.
