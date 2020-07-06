Ross E. Donald, 86, of Weston, OH passed away at Wood Haven Health Care on July 3, 2020.
He was born October 20, 1933 in Weston, OH to Elza & Thelma (Matheny) Donald. He attended Weston High School and graduated in the class of 1953. He married Lois Travis and they later divorced.
Raised on a farm with his grandparents, Earl & Eva Matheny, he developed a love for farm animals; his oversized 4-H heifer and all horses from draft horses to rescue ponies and thoroughbreds. He enjoyed going to county fairs, horse pulls and fair food. He made many trips to the Amish community in Indiana to buy, sell or trade old farm machinery.
He met his wife, Alice (Gingrich) while working in the maintenance department at Bowling Green State University. They were married in Prout Chapel at BGSU. She preceded him in death.
A student of the Bible, Ross began his studies for the ministry. After being ordained he continued his studies earning bachelor’s degrees in Theology and Scriptural Psychology; Masters of Scripture Psychology and Doctor of Divinity all with honors.
He is survived by his brothers; Robert (Sally), Richard (Rebecca), Raymond (Mary), Rick (Linda) and Randy (Judy). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends as he never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Alice and brothers, Ronnie and Roger.
Due to the Covid19 virus, services will be private with a memorial later. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, OH. Memorials can be given in Ross’s name to Bridge Hospice, Wood Haven Health Care, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
