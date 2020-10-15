Born 7-15-1931 - Died 10-12-2020
Everyone who knew her called her Rose. Formerly from Toledo, Ohio (Point Place) where she lived 30 years before moving to Bowling Green, Ohio.
Rose was employed with United Home Federal. She started as a teller and moved to the insurance department where she worked for many years. She retired after 25 years.
Rose is survived by a son Michael (Shelly) of Bowling Green, Ohio; a daughter Diana Perry of Florida; grandchildren: Aimee (Beau) Holley; Scott (Andrea) Leestma; Kari Creelman; Lauren Perry; and Lindsey (Josh) Epting; and 12 great-grandchildren. Rose was the daughter of Fred and Beatrice Collum who both proceeded her in death. Rose was also preceded in death by her 2 brothers Russell Collum and Donald Collum.
Memorial contributions in Rose’s honor may be gifted to St. Aloysius School 148 S. Enterprise St, Bowling Green, OH 43402.
Visitation for Rose will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30am at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Her Funeral Mass will follow at St. Aloysius Church 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green, Ohio on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00am. A graveside committal service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Lake Township Cemetery.
