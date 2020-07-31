Rose Ann Allison, 69 died July 6, 2020 at the Layhill Rehabilitation Center in Silver Spring, MD, the result of complications from Oral Cancer surgery and subsequent radiation therapy. She had been hospitalized since April 20, 2020.
Rose was born February 6, 1951 to Raymond and Gladys (Treier) Allison. Rose graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1969. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Wilmington College in 1973. She moved to Washington DC later in 1973. She began her career working at the National Conservancy in Washington DC. In 1978 Rose took a job with the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Her career with the EPA spanned almost 42 years where she remained employed until her death. She was a section chief/team leader within the Chemical Control Division’s Office for Pollution Prevention and Toxics.
Rose was a member of St Luke Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, MD and an associate member of the Rockville (MD) United Church. She sang in the choir of both churches and performed numerous solos with her wonderful soprano voice. She was a member of the Garden Club at the Rockville church. Rose was an environmentalist at heart. She also was an accomplished landscape/portrait artist. Rose cared deeply about her family and friends. She will be greatly missed and remembered by her family and everyone who knew her.
Rose married Paul H. Verduin on June 17, 1979. Rose is survived by her husband Paul Verduin and son Jacob Allison Verduin. Siblings Ruth (Dick) Beaupre in Bowling Green, Paul Allison, Fostoria and Jane (Cathy Masin) Allison, Bowling Green. Nieces Laurie (Randy) Lee Bloomdale, OH and Tammy (Steve) Twining Bowling Green. Great nephews Andrew (Jackelyn) Lee, Connor Rogowski and Cody Rogowski. Great nieces Marissa (Christian Love) Lee and Chloe Rogowski.Arrangements were made by the Rapp Funeral Home, Silver Spring, MD. She will be buried at a later date in the Verduin family plot at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL.