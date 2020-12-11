Rosalie “Rosie” Engelman, age 83, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center, Toledo, OH.
In Toledo she was born on September 1, 1937 to Herman and Olga (Hirzel) Bollinger. On November 21, 1959 she married Charles Engelman in Oregon, OH and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2014.
Rosie was a bank teller for Toledo Home Federal and First Federal Bank and a bookkeeper at Stautzenberger College. She was a member of Salem Grace United Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church, Luckey, OH. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking but most of all spending time with family and friends was her greatest joy.
Rosie is survived by her sons: Jim (Tina) Engelman of Wayne, OH, Bruce (Annie Geiner) Engelman of Pemberville, OH and sister-in-law: Marge Bollinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Chuck, daughter: Holly Engelman and brother-in-law: Ernest “Ernie” Bollenger.
Private graveside services will be conducted in Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, OH.
Arrangements are being handled by the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Luckey, OH.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: Salem Grace United Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.