Ronald William Hazel, age 85, of Luckey, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Friday June 24, 2022 at 7:55 pm at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. He was born on April 3, 1937 to Carl William Hazel and Alice Marie (Bihn) Hazel in Stony Ridge. He married Virginia Ann (Crandall) Hazel on August 24, 1958 at Stony Ridge Methodist Church in Stony Ridge, OH. Together they raised a son and daughter in Luckey.
Ronald was a career carpenter at Libbey-Owens Ford Company, and over the years also worked as a laborer at Landwehr Chevrolet, Village Farm Dairy Company, Woolson Spice Company, Bostwick Braun Company, Maumee Valley Memorials and as a client driver at Behavioral Connections of Wood County, Inc.
A devout Christian, he served as a lay leader at Faith United Methodist Church in Luckey. Known for his kind consideration and respect for others, spending time with his family gave him the most joy throughout his long life. He was also an avid fan of the Toledo Mud Hens.
Left to mourn Ronald’s passing is his devoted wife of 63+ years: Virginia Ann (Crandall) Hazel of Luckey, son: Robert William Hazel (wife Roxann) of Luckey and daughter: Betty Jean (Hazel) Schulte (husband Charles) of Pemberville, 2 grandchildren, 1 step-grandson and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents and sister: Delores Jean (Hazel) Ballard.
As per the family’s wishes a graveside service will be private in Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Pastor Jim Budke. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Virginia Ann Hazel. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.