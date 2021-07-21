Ronald “Whip” Paul Williams also known as “Pappy”, 54, of Portage, Ohio passed away July 18, 2021. He was born on September 20, 1966 to Robert & Linda (Cade) Williams in Bowling Green, Ohio.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Linda of Zephyrhills, Florida; children: Ronnie (Miranda) Williams of Jerry City; Mindy (William) Williams-Zilius of Ansbach, Germany; Merle (Cody), Raelinn, Skylar, and Olin Williams all of Jerry City; grandchildren: Derrick, Tyler, Katelyn, Hunter, Jace, Emerie, Elijah; and one on the way; siblings: Scott Williams; Kathy (Gene) Kotowicz; Stacy Stewart; and a handful of nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by grandparents: Pearl, Sam, Bob, Mary.
Ronald graduated from Elmwood in 1984 and went on to serve his country in the US Navy. He served during the WESTPAC TOUR on the USS Constellation and was honorably discharged in 1988. He started working for Rosenboom in 1989 and worked there until he passed away. A few of his hobbies were dirt track racing, camping, and gambling. He enjoyed playing music and was a drummer in a number of different bands. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, grilling his famous cheeseburgers with olives, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed every day by his friends and family who knew him for his contagious smile, goofy sense of humor, and his heart of gold.
Memorial contributions in Ronald’s honor may be gifted to the family. Please wear casual clothes (your favorite racing or sports shirt) to the visitation. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 1:00 until 4:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Ronald’s funeral will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Jerry City Cemetery. A reception will be held at Triple B & R Hall, 157 Bradford Street, Cygnet, Ohio.
