Ronald Sapp, 86, of Beavercreek, Ohio and formerly of Hoytville, Ohio passed away July 10, 2021. Ronald was born on June 23, 1935 in Kingston, West Virginia to the late James Franklin and Cora Mae (Davis) Sapp. He married Thelma Wenner on January 21, 1961 in Weston and she preceded him in death on February 7, 2008.
Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had been employed at the General Dynamics Tank plant before his retirement. Ronald enjoyed water color painting, gardening taking walks, playing pool, and going fishing. He coached many softball teams over the years as well as running in 5K races.
Ronald is survived by his daughters: Rhonda (Shawn) Smith, Susan Sapp, Becky (Stan) Nichols, and 8 grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Thelma, sons: Steven and Terry, daughter Jean, sisters: Jeanette Sapp, Beatrice Campbell, Geneva Meeks, Juanita Cookson; brothers: Bob and Lloyd Sapp.
Visitation for Ronald will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 20375 E. Taylor Street, Weston, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 for 10:00 AM until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Weston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to Trinity Community of Beavercreek, 3218 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45440
