Ronald M. Johns, age 86 of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Parkcliffe of Northwood. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Ione (Rambeau) Johns. On June 24, 1958 Ronald married Janice S. Moore in Luckey, Ohio. Ronald and Janice raised 2 sons and celebrated over 64 years of marriage together.

Ronald worked for Lake Local Schools for 30 years. He started off as a custodian, later drove school bus and retired as the building and ground supervisor. He was an avid collector of antique trucks, cars, and tractors, losing most of his collection in the 2010 tornado. He was also a past member of S.C.R.A.P., nevertheless, his greatest joy was his family.