Ronald M. Johns, age 86 of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Parkcliffe of Northwood. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Ione (Rambeau) Johns. On June 24, 1958 Ronald married Janice S. Moore in Luckey, Ohio. Ronald and Janice raised 2 sons and celebrated over 64 years of marriage together.
Ronald worked for Lake Local Schools for 30 years. He started off as a custodian, later drove school bus and retired as the building and ground supervisor. He was an avid collector of antique trucks, cars, and tractors, losing most of his collection in the 2010 tornado. He was also a past member of S.C.R.A.P., nevertheless, his greatest joy was his family.
In addition to his wife Janice, Ronald is survived by his sons: Roger Johns of Georgia and Randy (Sherri) Johns of Millbury. Grandchildren: Ellen (Austin Seifert) Johns, Hannah and Clair Johns. Sisters: Kay (Marvin) Isbell, Beth Whitmire and Lura (Doug) Currie. Brothers: Phillip Johns and Kirk (Cindy) Johns. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Lee, Russell, Alan and twin brother, Reed Johns.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 P.M., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 West Main Street, Luckey, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contribution to Elara Hospice. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family, may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.