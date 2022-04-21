Ronald L. Merrill ” Moose”, 88, of Weston, Ohio passed away on April 18, 2022. He was born on April 25, 1933 to that late Melvin and W. Gaile (Abbott) Merrill. He married Ada (Burch) Merrill on February 21, 1956 and were married 62 year before she passed away on July 4, 2018.
Ronald is survived by his children: Robin Kaiser; Debra (Donald) Bechstein; grandchildren: Owen (Kelsi) Merrill; Travis (Anna) Kaiser; Ashley (Jason) Worthen; Drew (Tara) Bechstein; Damon (Kari) Bechstein; Devin Bechstein; great-grandchildren: Dominic, Turner, Jimmy, Jakob, Laurel, Ethan, Kane, Carter, Kinsley, Brayden, Brilynn, and Baylen; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kenny (Lucy) Elshoff; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ada; son Michael Merrill; and sister W Dawn Lein.
Ronald graduated from Weston High School and went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was the superintendent of the water treatment plant for the City of Bowling Green. Ronald was a volunteer fire fighter for the Village of Weston, and a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his grandkids and attending their sporting events. Ronald was a member of the Weston Methodist Church and a legend to many in the Weston Community.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be gifted to the Weston Methodist Church, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the Wood County Fair Foundation.
Visitation for Ronald will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 9:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 am at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment with military honors rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail will immediately follow in Weston Cemetery.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ronald’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting wwww.hannemanfuneralhomes.com