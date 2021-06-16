CMSgt (retired) Ronald J. Adler, of Reno, Nevada, passed away June 7, 2021 at his home.
He was born May 23, 1946 to Donald C. Adler and Louise (Wilhelm) Adler. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Custar, Ohio and graduated from Westwood High School before joining the United States Air Force. He married Susan Busch on June 8, 1968.
After nearly four years he ended his active-duty service, joining the Ohio Air National Guard 180th Tactical Fighter Group, based in Toledo. His career brought him to the Nevada Air National Guard 152nd Tactical Reconnaissance Group, Reno, Nevada in 1984, and he retired from the Nevada Air National Guard in 2000 as the Chief of the 152nd Airlift Wing Consolidated Base Personnel Office.
Ron and Susan settled in Reno with his family and remained there after his retirement. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Shelley (Bill) Schy, son Jerrad (Jamey) Adler, grandchildren Nick, Zack and Grace Schy and Oliver Adler.
A celebration of his life will be held later this summer.