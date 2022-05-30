Ronald Hefflinger, 63, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday May 27, 2022. He was born June 23, 1958 in Wood County, Ohio to Franklin and Betty (Bateson) Hefflinger.
Ron worked as a welder and fabricator for Henry Filters in Bowling Green. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR. He was an good cook and excellent griller. Ron was hardworking, giving and always willing to lend a helping hand. His stubbornness and sarcasm will be missed by his family.
He is survived by his children Matthew Hefflinger of Bowling Green and Kimberly (Nick) Boltz of Perrysburg, Ohio, grandchildren Sophia, Ava, Kira and Carter Hefflinger, brother Eric Hefflinger of Marblehead, Ohio, sister Laurie Hefflinger of Fostoria, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of his life will be held at later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The American Heart Association or The American Cancer Society.
