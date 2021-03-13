Ronald George Walls, 77, of Weston, Ohio was reunited with his son and wife on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Ronald was born on September 29, 1943 in Wyandotte, Michigan to the late James J. and Margaret F. (Hood) Walls. They preceded him in death.
Ronald is survived by his son Erin D. (Kate) Walls, daughter Sharon (Rik) Van Loocke, daughter-in-law Becky Walls, 6 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 5 great grandchildren with one on the way.
Also preceding him in death was his wife, Shirley in 2006, son Eric in 2007, and infant twin brother Donald James.
Ron was a 1962 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and was forever a “Pirate.” He worked as an auto mechanic in his early years and then a boiler operator retiring from Maumee City Schools after 21 years. Ron spent many 3-day weekends at area dirt tracks in the 1970s typically with all three kids in tow! Family was important to Ron and he enjoyed visits with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A man of few words, his hard work and sacrifices for his family spoke volumes. From bloody knuckles wrenching on vehicles throughout the years, driving lessons after failed driver’s tests, pulling grandbabies on sleds on a perfect snowy day, eventually sharing a beer or two with his grandkids, these simple acts of love and his endless support will forever be missed.
Per Ronald’s request, there will be no services.
Memorial Contributions in Ronald’s honor may be gifted to the Crohn’s/Colitis Foundation, the Cure SMA Association, The American Heart Association, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
