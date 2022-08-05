Ronald G. Spratt, 65, of Grand Rapids, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Ronald was born on September 5, 1956 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Robert and Helen (Simon) Spratt. He married the love of his life Cindy Smith on September 3, 1982 and she survives in Grand Rapids.
Also surviving are his children: Tony (Sara) Spratt of North Baltimore, and Erica (Jeremy) Mullins of Wauseon; grandchildren: Jasen Mullins, Jacob Mullins, Lexi Mullins, Lucas Spratt and Walter Spratt; and brother: Richard Spratt.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers William, Robert and David Spratt.
Ronald retired from Rosenboom in Bowling Green. He enjoyed traveling with Cindy on cruises as well as in their camper around Ohio but especially to Maumee Bay State Park and to Michigan. Ronald and Cindy also used to have a trailer on the Maumee River, where they would go on the weekends to spend time with his second family and they gave themselves the nickname the “River Rats.”
Ronald had a strong work ethic who would help anyone in a time of need. But, most importantly Ronald cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Visitation for Ronald will be on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second St., Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522.
Ronald’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., where additional visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald’s honor to charity of the donor’s choice.