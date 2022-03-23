Ronald F. Grolle, age 71, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, OH.
He was born on May 20, 1950 in Toledo, OH to Earl and Jean (Myers) Grolle. He was a 1968 graduate of Eastwood High School. Following graduation, Ron served in the U.S. Army National Guard for 7 years. On June 13, 1970 he married Sandra L. Coy at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge, OH.
Ron and Sandy have raised 2 children and celebrated over 51 years of marriage together.
Ron worked at Rudolph Libbe as a Surveyor for 35 years, he was often referred to as “Right on Ron” or “Big R.” He would later start his own company called Black Swamp Consulting before finally retiring.
He was an avid football fan of Eastwood High School, Fremont Ross High School, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He was a collector of Grog cups, rocks of all kinds and ball caps. Ron’s favorite pastime was going out to eat ordering a shrimp cocktail and a steak, also taking his daily 1 o’clock nap. He enjoyed Campbell Soup (never homemade) and going fishing on occasion. However, his greatest joy was family, especially his grand children who affectionately called him “papa.”
In addition to his wife Sandy, Ron is survived by his children: Tony (Kara) Grolle of Fremont and Mandi (Tom) Canby of Bowling Green. Grandchildren: Kyle, Luke, Mason, Embeth, Marin and Kora. Sisters: Debbie (Bruce) Spitler of Xenia, OH, Donna (Dennis) Bosch of Bowling Green, brother, Steve (Elaine) Grolle of Perrysburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, OH. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Noble.
Due to family health concerns, they respectfully request that all guest please wear a face mask while attending visitation and service.
Interment will be in New Belleville Ridge Cemetery Dowling, OH.
The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of contributions to: The Victory Center or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.