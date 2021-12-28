Ronald Eugene Klotz, age 91, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 26, 1930, in Fostoria to the late Merl & Laura (Yates) Klotz. Ronald married Mildred Irene Reddin on August 17, 1952, at the Bloomdale United Methodist Church; and she preceded him in passing on January 19, 2019.
Surviving Ronald are his daughters, Ronda Klotz of Bradner, Jackie (Robert) Ayala of Wayne; daughter-in-law, Becky (Roger) Geyman of Risingsun; sisters, Shirley Bickel of Bowie, Maryland, Carolyn (Ron) Showell of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Chris Meyer, Cory Meyer, Jessica (Alfonso) Ayala-Lopez, Marisa (Matt) Reynolds, Katelyn Klotz, Ethan Klotz, Emma Geyman; great-grandchildren, Faith, Cory, Jr., Kylie, Victor, Vanessa, Alma, Nicholas, Makenna, Mitchell, and Sofia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merl & Laura; loving wife, Mildred; son, Kenneth Klotz; and great-grandson, Mason.
Ronald was a 1948 graduate of Risingsun High School, began caring for his sisters at the age of 19 after the passing of their father, and worked as a self-employed farmer for 70+ years. He was a member of the First Church of God in Risingsun, a former member of the Lions Club, and a former Board Member for the Sun Grain Association in Risingsun. Among many hobbies Ronald enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and his greatest love in life was spending time with his family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the First Church of God in Risingsun, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Paul Rutledge officiating. Burial will be at Scott Trinity Cemetery, and then immediately following a bereavement luncheon will be held at the First Church of God. Memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God New Vision Fund. Online condolences may be sent to Ronald’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.