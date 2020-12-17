Ronald E. Sidle
June 29, 1947 - December 15, 2020
Ronald Eugene Sidle, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio died at 11:26 a.m. on December, 15, 2020 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green.
He was born June 29, 1947, in Wayne, Ohio to the late Robert D. and Dorothy E. (Peterson) Sidle. He married Bev (Hahn) Sidle and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2014.
Ron served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by brother, Richard (Phyllis) Sidle of Jenera, Ohio; sister, Marlene McCoy of Bowling Green; brother-in-law, Ted Schooner of Weston, Ohio; sister-in-law, Kay Sidle, of Arlington, Ohio and his long-time good friend, Larry Woodward.
He was preceded in also preceded in death by a brother, James E. Sidle and sister, Janet E. Schooner.
There will be no services and arrangements have been entrusted to Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice and messages can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.