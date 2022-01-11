Ronald E. Bozeman, age 73, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. He was born on November 26, 1948, to the late Albert & Elizabeth (Care) Bozeman. Ronald married Brenda Martin on November 13, 1987, in Bradner.
Surviving Ronald is his loving wife of 34 years, Brenda; daughter, Cortney (Daniel) Rubel of Risingsun; and 2 grandchildren, August & Ginger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Elizabeth, and siblings.
Ronald was a former member of the Eagles Club in Fremont, and among many hobbies he enjoyed listening to music, woodworking, and his greatest love of all was spending time with his family.
Per Ronald’s request, no services will be held at this time. All arrangements have been entrusted to Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. Online condolences may be sent to Ronald’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.