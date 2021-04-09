Ronald E. Ameling, 78, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Lemoyne, Ohio on September 28, 1942 to Norman and Helen (Haar) Ameling. After high school Ron would obtain his degree from Davis College. Ron worked in the IT department at Pilkington before retiring. He was an avid runner, enjoyed camping and traveling, especially to the Caribbean with his late wife, Janice. Ron had a passion for working on cars and was known to many as “Grease.” He lived life to the max, always enjoying a good gathering, talking with his neighbors and willing to help others. What Ron cherished most was his family, especially his grandchildren. He truly was a selfless man and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Jacquelyn (Paul) Quinlan; grandchildren, Jacob and Jonathon Quinlan; sister, Mary (Larry Sandwisch) Ameling, brother LeRoy (Lynne) Ameling; nephews, Barton (Esther) Ameling, James (Jody) Sandwisch; nieces, Tawny (Brad) Atzinger, Hailey and Brooke Ameling, Angela (Timothy) Cameron; step-brothers, Jerry, Larry and James Parsons. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Janice; parents; step-mother, Lillian Ameling; nephew, Todd Ameling; and step-brother, David Parsons.
Family and friends may visit Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 South Coy Road on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Ron’s name may be directed to The ALS Association.