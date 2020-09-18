Ronald C. Stein, 68, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday September 16, 2020.
He was born on July 28, 1952 to James and Mary Lue (Feehan) Stein. His father James survives.
He attended Wood Lane since he was 7 years old and in later years worked for Wood Lane Industries from which he retired from. Ron loved dogs, sitting in his chair and watching westerns on TV, as well as going to family gatherings.
Besides his father, Ron is survived by his brothers Richard (Jan) Stein of Custar, Ohio and Roger (Marcia) Stein of Mesa, Arizona and his sister Pam (Dennie) Glaser of McComb, Ohio. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Phil Kramp of Custar, Ohio, 8 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews as well as his housemates Billy, Steve, and Fred at the Wood Lane Bomeli Home.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Lue and his sister Linda Kramp.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
Father Walter Tuscano will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery. In accordance with the local mandate, the use of face masks/coverings will be required while inside the church.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to “Wood Lane Residential – The Bomeli Home.”
To share an online condolence or fond memory with Ron’s family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.