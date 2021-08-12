Ronald Arthur Current, 97, passed away August 11, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green, OH. He was born July 27, 1924, to Alvin Charles and Alma Mae (Bateson) Current. Ron was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in World War II in Europe and fought in the battle of the Bulge. He was a single dad with custody of 4 kids in the 60’s.
Ron took over the family business ,AC-DC Current Co. in 1949 after his father died and sold appliances until he retired in 2015. He was also the local electrician and plumber that serviced everything from appliances to TVs in most every house in Tontogany and surrounding area. He was the Tontogany Village Clerk for 49 years and 7 months until he retired from that position in 2003. Ron was a member of Lybarger-Grimm American Legion Post #441 in Tontogany. He was a lover of animals (although he’d never admit it), talk radio, sodoku puzzles and keeping every single weed out of his yard and garden at all costs.
Ron is survived by his children Karen (Dennis) Graf of Tontogany, Brian Current of Tontogany, grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremy) Sheeks, Nicole Graf, Tracy (Tony) Gilbert, Justin Current and Cassie (Jason) Cunningham, and brother, Leslie (Lois) Current of Findlay, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Stanley and Bradley Current, and brothers, Bob, Jack, and Donnie Current.
Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Tontogany Cemetery. The Wood County Honor Detail will render military honors. Services have been entrusted to Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Tontogany, Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.