Margaret G. Bonecutter, age 79, of Cygnet, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Wood County Hospital, and her husband, Ronald D. Bonecutter, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital. Margaret was born on April 12, 1942, in Galion, Ohio to the late Benjamin & Mae (Russell) Collins. Ronald was born on December 13, 1942, in Washington Courthouse, Ohio to the late Kenneth & Maudeline (Sinath) Bonecutter. Margaret & Ronald were married on July 15, 1962 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio.
Surviving Margaret & Ronald are their children, Kim (John) Whitmore of Walbridge, Tim (Bonnie) Bonecutter of Bowling Green, Shelly (Rodney Gillen) Andrich of Grand Rapids, Chris (Kay) Bonecutter of Custar; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; Margaret’s siblings, Larry Collins, Gary Collins, Leonard (Charlene) Collins, Liz Mongold, Phyllis (Terry) Greathouse, Amanda Yambor, and Marvin Collins. They were preceded in death by their parents, Benjamin & Mae, Kenneth & Maudeline; Margaret’s siblings, Esther Collins, Buddy Collins; and Ronald’s siblings, Dean Bonecutter, Bob Bonecutter, and Genevieve.
Over the years, Ronald worked as a Foreman at the Bowling Green Heinz Plant, and then worked at Cast Masters Inc in Bowling Green where he retired from. Margaret worked as a Nurses Aid for over 30 years at the formerly known Wood County Nursing Home, and then enjoyed private home health care. They were both members of the Mt. Zion United Brethren Church near Wayne and had many hobbies they enjoyed together over the years including bowling, camping, roller skating, baking, demolition derbies, and attending all their grandchildren’s events. Ronald and Margaret were both avid sports fan, however, Ronald was an Ohio State Buckeye’s, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals fan, while Margaret rooted for the Michigan Wolverines. Ronald and Margaret were genuine and loving people who were known to never meet a stranger, and always put their family as their top priority in life.
Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin on Friday at 1:00 PM with Pastor Mark E. Ralph officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at Weaver Cemetery in Bloom Township. Memorial donations may be made to Ronald & Margaret’s family. Online condolences may be sent to their family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.