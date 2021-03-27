Ron Schnitker, age 80, of Woodville, and formerly of Luckey, OH passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 26, 1940 to Norman and Ruth (Bringman) Schnitker in Woodville, OH. On July 15, 1961 he married Barbara Obermyer at Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville. Ron and Barb have raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage together. Ron was self-employed, having owned and operated “Ron’s Super Valu” Grocery Store in Luckey, and later Schnitker Construction, for 25 plus years before he retired.
He was an active life member at Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville, where his many ministries included: Sunday School Superintendent, and coaching the youth, just to mention a few. He was called “Dad” by many as he was active in many community children’s sports activities in both Luckey and Woodville. He and his wife were the host parents to 4 foreign exchange students, which still keep in touch to this day. He was a volunteer at Maumee Bay State Park, and a life member of the Woodville Township Volunteer Fire Department. His family, especially his grandchildren always remained his pride and joy.
In addition to his wife Barb, Ron is survived by his children: Dave (Brenda) Schnitker of Luckey, Tim (Tammy) Schnitker of Woodville, Julia Nickels of Woodville, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother: Eugene Schnitker.
Following family services, Ron will be laid to rest in a public Committal Service 12 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. Officiating will be Rev. Alan Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Solomon Lutheran Church/School or Woodville Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Bay Park Hospital, for all of their kindness. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com