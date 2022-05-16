Rolland J. Creps, 93, of Tontogany, Ohio passed away May 12, 2022. He was born August 6, 1928 in Washington Township, Ohio to the late John and Ruth (Wires) Creps. He married Esther Creps and she preceded him in death.
Rolland worked in production at General Motors for many years. He was a member of the Wood County Masonic Lodge and was a former firefighter in Tontogany. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, gardening, playing cards, square dancing and traveling.
He is survived by his children James R. Creps and Ruth B. Creps, half-brothers Andy Creps, Larry Creps and Ricky Creps, step-sister Gert and sister-in-law Edna Creps as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Creps and Ruth Creps, step-mother Alice Vollmar and 7 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Peinert- Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, Ohio 43565. His funeral service will be held on Thursday May 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan will officicate. Interment will follow at Tontogany Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Wood Lane Residential Services.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com