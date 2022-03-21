Roland Joseph Hunt, “Rollie” or “Buddy,” 75, of Weston, Ohio passed away March 18, 2022.
He was born on July 23, 1946 to the late Iris (Naugle) Hunt-Walker and Joseph Hunt. He married the love of his life LuAnn (Bechstein) Susor-Hunt, they were together for over 30 years, and she survives him.
Roland is also survived by his first wife Connie (Keys) Hunt-Mears of Portage, OH; children: Stacy Hunt of Cleveland, OH; Stephanie Hunt (John Lupinos) of Chicago, IL; Jessica Susor of Weston, OH; William (Jennifer) Susor of Churubusco, IN; grandchildren: Mckenna Hunt, Jakob and Joey Eminger; Lane and Stella Susor; and one baby boy Hunt-Lupinos on the way; siblings; Maxine (Dick) Beaverson; Paul (Karen) Hunt; step sister-in-law, Sharon Walker.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers: Joseph and Kenneth Hunt; and a sister Sharon Hunt; stepfather Reverend Ray Walker; stepbrothers: Robert Walker, David Walker; stepsisters: Ruth Garvey, Lois Glenn and Nancy Caruthers.
Roland was a 1964 graduate of Elmwood High School. He went on to serve his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired after working for 44 years at Henry Filters Inc.
He was a member of the Tontogany Legion and the Portage Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, restoring classic cars, gardening, camping and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes Football and liked NCAA March Madness. He and his brother were very handy and completed numerous building projects together.
He also enjoyed his Bud Light and vacationing with LuAnn and his cousins to: New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Other family vacations included the Grand Canyon Mule ride, Pismo Beach California Sand Dunes, Tybee Island, Alaskan cruise to name a few.
Contributions in is his honor may be gifted to the Tontogany American Legion.
Visitation of Roland will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street.
Roland’s funeral will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Portage Methodist Church with visitation from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 11. Those unable to attend in person can view the livestream via the Hanneman Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at Portage Cemetery.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Roland’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence via www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.