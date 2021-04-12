Roger Lee Van Vorhis, longtime resident of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 8, 2021. He was 84 years old.
Husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Roger was known for his work ethic, sense of humor, and kindness to all. Roger was born on January 6, 1937 on the Van Vorhis heritage farm near Wayne, Ohio to Jim and Belva (Kerr) Van Vorhis. Roger was a proud graduate of Webster Township School in Scotch Ridge.
On March 23, 1958, Roger married Charlotte Mae Wenig. They were married for over half a century and raised three children together.
In the 1960s, Roger owned and operated the Mobil Gas Station on N. Main Street. He was known for being an honest and kind businessman. The station’s slogan was “Roger’s Friendly Service.” He typified it daily.
Eventually, Roger went to work at The Anderson’s, Inc. in Maumee, as a diesel mechanic. He retired in 2001 after 25 years of service and maintained friendships with co-workers years later.
In retirement, Roger enjoyed traveling with his family – especially to Cades Cove, TN and Houghton Lake, MI. He had a passion for nature, history, and genealogy. He loved his old-time country music, car races, and playing the Sentinel Tribune’s annual bingo game. Mostly, he loved visiting with family, telling stories, and listening to his granddaughter, Evie, sing at local events.
Surviving Roger are his loving children, Jim (Andrea) Van Vorhis, Laurie Van Vorhis Surrey and Beth Van Vorhis; grandchildren, Natalie Surrey, Kevin Surrey, Nick Van Vorhis and Evie Van Vorhis.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his brothers, Merritt and Richard, and sister Mary Lou Keys.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 14, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A graveside service will be held on Thursday April 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Van Vorhis family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com