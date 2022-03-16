Roger L. Noblit, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio and North Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully Monday morning at Wickshire Senior Living, Fort Myers.
He was born in Henry County, Ohio to the late Joseph and Helen (Rogers) Noblit and attended Deshler High School. He married the late Myra (Armstrong) Richcreek on April 1, 1951.
Surviving are their children: Roger (Trudy) Noblit Jr. of North Ridgeville, Ohio; Billie (Cliff) Donley of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Martin Noblit of North Fort Myers, Florida; Gale Noblit of Bowling Green, Ohio and Tim (Margie) Noblit of Bowling Green, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Myra; his parents; two sons, Donald Noblit and infant son Joseph Noblit; and sister Virginia Nungester.
He worked for Spangler Dairy, Johns-Manville Fiberglass and General Wheel Co., Perrysburg, Ohio. He retired from Materion Brush Inc., formally Brush Wellman, Elmore, Ohio after 36 years. He was a founding member of the Materion Federal Credit Union, and served on the board for 50 years.
Roger enjoyed boating, water skiing, camping, tinkering with cars, civil air patrol and traveling. His travels lead him to North Fort Myers where he and his wife would buy a home, where they spent their winters. He will be greatly missed by family and those who knew him.
A memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Roger will be held at a later date in Bowling Green, Ohio, his final resting place.
Memorial contributions, in Roger’s name, may be gifted to Hope Hospice Healthcare, 9470 HealthPark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908 or a local Hospice of your choice.