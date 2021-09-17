Roger K. Miller, 82, of North Baltimore, passed away at 2:57pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. He was born on November 30, 1938, in Bucyrus, OH to the late Fred O. and Mildred (Phillips) Miller. He married Wilma Sines on November 19, 1960, and she survives.
Roger is also survived by his sons: Bruce A. Miller of Sidney, Randy L. Miller of North Baltimore, and Kevin M. (Hollie) Miller of Findlay; daughters: Brenda K. Garno of Findlay, Pamela J. (Jon) Harsenje of Findlay, and Debra A. Miller of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Roger, Joseph, Terry, Alan, Carter, Landon, Hannah, Melanie, Ashley, and Devon; and 7 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Miller; brothers: Wilford, Hubert, and Hebert Miller; sisters: Zee Wiseman and Olive Szafraniec.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Norman Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.