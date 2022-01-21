Roger Tim Hoiles, 79, of Wayne, Ohio passed away Thursday January 20, 2022. He was born March 12, 1942 in Carey, Ohio to the late Roger and Mary (Anderson) Hoiles. He married Carol Sue Feltman on June 2, 1962 and she preceded him in death in 2018.
Roger was a member of the first graduating class at Elmwood High School in 1960. He was an avid supporter and follower of Elmwood Athletics his entire life. He served as past president of the Elmwood Boosters, past president of the Wayne Public Library and served on the Board of Education for Elmwood and Wood County. Roger was the former Mayor of Wayne and was a member of Mount Zion Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and was on the board of trustees. In his free time, Roger enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children Kimberly (Kerry) Rothenbuhler of Bowling Green, Ohio, Chris (Felicia) Hoiles of Cygnet, Ohio and Matthew (Amy) Hoiles of Wayne, Ohio, grandchildren Ryan (Megan), Reid (Lisa), Dalton, Derek, Drew, Tyler, Austin (Michaela) and Madison and great-grandchildren Carolena and Eloisa.
Visitation will be held on Monday January 24, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Private interment will take place at Mount Zion Cemetery in Wayne, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Wayne Public Library or the Elmwood Athletic Fund.
