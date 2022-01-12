Roger Fellman, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania. Roger was born on April 28, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to parents Mary Ann (Kober) and Irving Fellman. After attending Central Catholic High School, he met his future wife, Phyllis Schiel, and they married on January 31, 1953. They celebrated nearly 65 years of marriage until Phyllis’ passing in early January of 2018.
Roger and Phyllis built their family home in Maumee, Ohio, where they raised their eight children, seven daughters and one son. Roger spent his entire career in the grocery industry, and rarely missed a day of work. When not working, he enjoyed spending time with his kids and sharing little bits of his wisdom to guide them along their paths. Some of the family favorites include: “You have to learn to be happy with what you have now,” “Schmidt happens,” and “Be happy.”
Roger was best known for his love of Christmas, making sure his home was the most lit-up in all of Maumee, both inside and out. He delighted in the pleasure his extensive decorations brought family, friends, neighbors, and strangers driving by to take it all in. In his later years, while living at the Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, his room show-cased Christmas treasures all year long.
The home Roger created with Phyllis was warm and welcoming, and even though it was already full of kids there were always a few extras to be found for dinner and sleepovers. Dad found creative ways to keep track of them all, like creating a backyard ice skating rink and installing a swimming pool that kept them close to home along with numerous neighborhood friends.
Roger enjoyed camping, hiking, playing cards, and watching the birds. He loved being outdoors. After the children were grown, he continued to travel across the United States with Phyllis, visiting the many wondrous state and national parks. He also loved picnics and family gatherings.
He is survived by his children Sandra Chaffee, Linda (Mike) Jacobs, Cindy “Bugsy” Fellman, Kelley Knitz, Janice Fellman, Elizabeth (Rich) Grimm, Annette (Rene) Lucas, and Andrew Fellman. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Melissa Jacobs, Kristen Lucas, Adam Jacobs, Shannon Shoemaker, Corrie Chaffee, Andrea Lucas, Roy Alan (Julie) Shoemaker, Ben Lucas, Janette Knitz, and their families as well as numerous great-grandchildren and brother, Richard “Mick” Fellman. In addition to his wife Phyllis, Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and infant son, Phillip.
Family and friends will be received 9-11 a.m., with a funeral at 11 a.m., on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. The family requests that all guests in attendance please wear their face masks. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial take the form of contributions to: The Rosary Care Center. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.