Roger D. Cook, 65, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospice in Findlay, Ohio on November 3rd 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family and closest friend Dale Rose.
Roger was born on June 25th 1955 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Kenzie E. Jr. and Dorothy L. (Moore) Cook. Roger was a 1974 graduate of BGHS. He married Kimber L. Chamberlain (Koehler) shortly after graduating, on December 20th 1975. They had a son and daughter. Then later divorced. Later, Roger then married Cindy Michaelis on October 30th 1982.
Cindy survives along with children, Jamie (Jamie) Cook and Jennifer Archambeau; two brothers Warren (Emma) Cook and Kenzie (Susie) Cook of Rupert, West Virginia; stepmother Deloris Cook of Beckley, West Virginia; grandchildren Madilyn and Makayla Archambeau, Justin and Jeremiah Taylor; brother and sister-in-law Albert and Carla Michaelis of Springfield, Massachusetts. Also, sister and brother-in-law, Tom and Judy Chamberlain of Cygnet, Ohio along with brother-in-law Alan Michaelis of Bowling Green Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents along with both of his sisters, Mary and Adina.
Throughout Roger’s life he has always been drawn to the outdoors. If it was playing football in high school or going fishing on the weekends. He always enjoyed being outside. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He spent a lot of time rooting for the West Virginia Mountaineers but most important to him was the Steelers. He absolutely loved his fur babies. Peanut, who he liked to call Baby Kitty, and Kirby, who we all called Law Dawg.
May Roger rest in Heaven with his parents and sisters. Departed too soon, but together again at last.
At a later date, a memorial service that will be held in Bowling Green, Ohio. The date is to be determined. Roger will be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia where he once called home.